Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Odisha government over what it termed an ‘unwarranted and alarming delay’ in appointing vice-chancellors (VCs) in 13 state universities, warning of a statewide agitation if the issue is not resolved.

BJD MLA and former Higher Education minister Arun Sahoo, Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) president Chinmay Sahoo, and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal leader Ipsita Sahoo accused the state government of systematically undermining the higher education system and attempting to ‘saffronise’ academic institutions.

Arun Sahoo recalled that the University Amendment Bill of 2020 was introduced to remove existing anomalies in the higher education system and, based on the recommendation of the then Governor Ganeshi Lal, the OPSC was entrusted with the responsibility of recruiting teachers.

However, after assuming power, the BJP government, he said, introduced a fresh University Amendment Bill in 2024, followed by another amendment in 2025. He alleged these amendments significantly altered the rules governing the constitution of search committees for VC appointments. While earlier selections were made strictly on merit, the revised provisions allow the appointment of so-called ‘persons of eminence’, a move, he said, compromises transparency.

Under the new rules, he said, the state government forwards three names to the Governor, one of whom is appointed chairperson of the search committee. He alleged that the process lacks clarity, as there is no defined criterion for shortlisting the three names, making impartial appointments impossible.

He said even after 18 months of BJP rule, 13 universities continue to function without full-time VCs, pushing Odisha’s higher education system into a critical state. He demanded immediate appointments to all vacant posts.

The BYJD president said that although notifications for VC appointments were issued and the process was expected to be completed by July 2025, no appointments have been made so far.

He noted that while the 2020 amendment enabled transparent appointments, subsequent changes have raised serious concerns over fairness.

Highlighting the staffing crisis, he said that across 17 universities, 706 assistant professor posts, 458 associate professor posts, 261 professor posts, and 2,325 non-teaching posts remain vacant. Warning of intensified protests, he said if VC posts are not filled by the last week of February, they would launch statewide agitations.

Student wing president Ipsita criticised the government for focusing on changing names and colours of institutions while ignoring fundamental issues in higher education.

She alleged that despite coming to power in the name of Odia pride, the BJP government has failed to appoint a VC at Odia University, while spending crores on publicity to project ‘false success stories’.

She demanded immediate appointments in all universities and warned that failure to act would force them to intensify its agitation programme across the state.