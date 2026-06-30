Caracas: Venezuela has appreciated the Indian medical team’s efforts to help victims of the earthquake that rocked the South American nation, killing over 1,700 people.

Under Operation Amistad, the Indian Army established a field hospital comprising highly experienced doctors at the International La Rinconada Racetrack in Caracas after arriving in the country.

The Indian Embassy in Venezuela Monday said that India has intensified its efforts to provide disaster relief “with a healing touch to those affected by the earthquake.”

“Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Minister, Andrea Corao Faria, visited our Field Hospital and appreciated our efforts to help the earthquake victims,” the Indian mission said.

The 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.

The death toll from two powerful quakes in Venezuela crossed 1,700 people Monday, with thousands more injured and many more missing.

Under Operation Amistad, two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft transported 66 tonnes of aid, including the Indian Army field hospital, over 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cubes, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said Sunday.

Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) cubes are mobile hospitals aimed at providing emergency medical care.

Working alongside Venezuelan authorities, Indian rescue and medical teams are providing emergency medical care and conducting search and rescue missions, the Indian mission said.