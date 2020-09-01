Bhubaneswar: Famous Odia actor Ajit Das Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, family sources said.

According to the veteran actor family members, Das was suffering from fever for the last seven days. He went in for a swab test Saturday and his report turned out to be positive Monday night. His wife Maya Das has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Ajit and his wife were Tuesday admitted to a city-based COVID hospital for treatment.

The couple has requested all those who came in contact with them in the last one week to undergo COVID-19 test.

Earlier, Odia film dialogue writer and lyricist Rajani Ranjan Das and comedian Guddu tested positive for the deadly disease August 27.

While Rajani Ranjan Das and his wife were on home isolation for 14-days, Guddu is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

PNN