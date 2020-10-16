Kolkata: Noted Bengali elocutionist Pradip Ghosh passed away Friday morning at his Jodhpur Park residence, family sources said. He was 78.

Ghosh’s COVID-19 test report confirmed that he was positive. Ghosh was suffering from mild fever for the past few days but did not have major Corona symptoms.

“When I spoke to him last night, he was panting slightly. I asked if he was feeling ok or not. Dad replied saying he was feeling perfectly fine. Since he had mild fever we conducted a urine test and some infections were found in the report,” said Pritha Ghosh, the deceased’s daughter.

She said that the Corona test report was confirmed positive after Ghosh’s death.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sadness on the veteran rhetorician’s death.

“I am saddened at the passing away of Pradip Ghosh. He was a prominent recitor and renowned vocal artist. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.