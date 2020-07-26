Konark: Members of Konark Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Saturday afternoon collected sacred soil and water from Konark Sun temple here in Puri district which will be used in construction of Ayodhya Ram temple.

The VHP activists also collected water from Chandrabhaga pond and Prachi river in Kakatpur in earthen pots. They offered prayers at Naba Graha temple and then went around the Sun temple in a procession while maintaining social distancing. These pots will be sent to Ayodhya by courier, the members said.

VHP Konark president Bhagirathi Swain said they were happy to be a part of the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Earlier it was decided that thousands of people from different parts of the country with sacred soil and water from their respective areas would take part in the groundbreaking ceremony at Ayodhya. However, the plan was shelved in view of coronavirus outbreak, Swain added.

PNN