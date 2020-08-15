New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning Ram Mandir in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort Saturday.

“We thank the Prime Minister for being the first PM to remember Ram Janmabhoomi from Red Fort. We also thank the President of India for mentioning the same in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day and articulating how entire India welcomed the verdict,” said VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

He said that the reference to the Ram Temple in PM Modi’s I-Day address is a source of “great happiness” for all Ram worshippers across the world.

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi said, “The construction of a magnificent Ram temple has begun 10 days back in Ayodhya. The centuries-old Ram Janmabhoomi temple issue has been peacefully settled. The conduct of people across the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for the future.”

The formal process for the construction of the temple began with the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ in Ayodhya on August 5 and the ceremony was attended by PM Modi himself.

VHP has been at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Last year, India’s apex court gave the verdict in favour of Ram Lalla, ending a long standing dispute.

