Jaipur: Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over of Mumbai’s innings against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C match Friday.

Rohit was caught at deep fine leg off right-arm medium pacer Akash Madhwal Bora on the final delivery of the first over, with Jagmohan Nagarkoti completing the catch after fumbling his initial attempt.

The 38-year-old opener made a sensational comeback to domestic cricket, scoring a 62-ball century against Sikkim in what was his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match in seven years for Mumbai Wednesday. He went on to make 155 off 98 in Mumbai’s successful chase.

Rohit’s century marked the former India skipper’s 37th in List A cricket, adding to his tally of 33 international centuries for India.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli continued his fine form for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he scored a brisk 77 against Gujarat Elite Group D match in Bengaluru.

Kohli’s innings was laced with 14 boundaries. He stitched a 72-run second-wicket stand with Arpit Rana and combined 24 runs with Nitish Rana, followed by a small 10-run stand with Rishabh Pant, before he fell victim to Vishal Jayswal in the 22nd over.

Playing for Delhi in their clash against Andhra Pradesh here at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence Wednesday, Kohli achieved the milestone of 16,000 List A runs with his first run in the team’s chase of 299.

His 16,000-run feat makes him only the second Indian player, after legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, to reach this figure in List A cricket. Despite his long and storied career, Kohli is still chasing Tendulkar’s record of 60 centuries in List A cricket. He currently holds 57 centuries.

Kohli’s last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came during the 2010-11 season, where he captained Delhi. He would go on to play in the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in 2013-14 but had not participated in the Vijay Hazare for nearly a decade before this comeback.

IANS