Bhubaneswar: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to undertake a one-day tour to Odisha January 23, during which he will attend a programme marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary at the freedom fighter’s birthplace in Cuttack, officials said.

Apart from visiting the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack, the Vice-President will also inaugurate the District Culture Bhavan.

Netaji was born January 23, 1897, in Cuttack.

A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg reviewed the preparedness for the VP’s visit. She instructed officials to ensure a smooth visit of Radhakrishnan.

According to the itinerary, Radhakrishnan will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at about 8.50 am of Friday and travel straight to Cuttack by road and reach there at 9.35 am.

The VP is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar and have lunch at the Lok Bhavan, formerly Raj Bhavan, before leaving for Kolkata by 2 pm.