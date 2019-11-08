A video of a beluga whale playing fetch with a man has been going viral on social media. The video shared by Twitter user Sofía Martínez-Villalpando shows a man throwing a rugby ball in the ocean.

Within seconds, a swift beluga whale is seen scooping the ball in its mouth and bringing it back to the man on the boat. The video was shot in the South African Gemini Craft boat in the Arctic Ocean near the North Pole, reports Dailymail.

Goals: Playing fetch with a beluga whale pic.twitter.com/OfZOhHSAMj — Sofía Martínez-Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) November 7, 2019

Netizens are in awe of the magnificent creature and its smartness by which it plays with the man on the boat.

The clip has been posted by many on the Internet. However, this post has garnered about 5 million views and more than 16 lakh likes – and still counting. Twitter users have showered the video with love in the form of comments full of amazement and awe. Many have termed the whole thing as #LifeGoals, including actor Parineeti Chopra.