Dharakote: A video showing several policemen allegedly gambling inside the barrack of Dharakote police station in Ganjam district went viral Thursday.

Odisha police is facing a barrage of criticism from social media users and people from different walks of life over the incident.

In the video, four to five cops can be seen playing cards, keeping cash and their mobile phones alongside.

“The police are expected to take action against gamblers. It is unfortunate that the cops are engaged in the illegal activity themselves. There must be exemplary action against these men to discourage others,” said a local man.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Ray has directed additional superintendent of police to probe into it and submit a report as soon as possible.