What is your first reaction when you see a snake? Most people would scream in fear. But, have you ever come across a man who plays with huge snakes. There are many people who are so patient that they are not afraid of this creepy creature.

Yes! You heart it right. One such video is going viral on social media these days. In this video you can see that a man is seen playing with many huge snakes.

The video was shot in Reptile Zoo in California. The man, Jay Brewer, is the founder of Reptile Zoo.

In this viral video, Jay can be seen playing around hundreds of snakes lying in a room and all these snakes are very dangerous. One cannot be expected to survive in such a situation. However, the snakes do no harm to Jay Brewer. They seem to be enjoying his company.

The video has been shared with a Twitter account named Aqualady. In the video you will see colorful snakes.

After watching this video, it seems that this person is trapped among many dangerous snakes. But the most surprising thing is that this person is sitting fearlessly among snakes. In the video you can see that some snakes are sitting atop and as soon as they crawl all the snakes fall. Despite this, he is not distracted at all and is sitting comfortably.

This 12-second video clip is being well liked on social media.