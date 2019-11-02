A fan had a memorable day of his life after Captain Cool MS Dhoni obliged to his request for an autograph and signed on the fuel tank of his apparently new Royal Enfield motorbike.

In a video going viral on social media, MS Dhoni can be seen signing on the fuel tank of the fan’s motorbike as the fan watches on with delight.

It is a known fact that Dhoni himself is a bike lover and has huge collection of all types of bikes and cars. Recently, he had posted a video of himself cleaning his new SUV Jonga with daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Dhoni’s new Jonga was earlier used by the Indian Army. It is the latest addition to his already impressive car and bike collection which includes the likes of the Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the 39-year-old has some great additions like the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage among others.