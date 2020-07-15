Mumbai: The evergreen pair of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai will always remain in our hearts. The two complemented each other both off and on screen. Their chemistry was well received by the audience in the 90s superhit movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

No one can forget Aishwarya Rai’s beauty and her style in the melodious song Chand Chup Badal Mein. Even though the pair was a hit in the film, they split and went separate ways for personal reasons.

Now, Aishwarya is happily married to Junior Bachchan and has a daughter Aaradhya while Salman Khan is having a gala time at his Panvel farmhouse.

Meanwhile, a video is being circulated on social media, in which Salman is dancing with another actress on iconic songs of Aishwaray Rai. Actually the video is of an award function. It stars Shilpa Shetty with Salman Khan. Both are seen dancing on the song Chand Chupa Badal Mein.

In the video, Salman and Shilpa’s chemistry is mesmerizing the viewers. The video has been shared from Salman Khan’s fan page on Instagram.

In real life, Salman and Shilpa are good friends. Both of them have done films like Garv, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar and Phir Milenge.

Currently, Salman has been spending time in his farmhouse in Panvel ever since the lockdown. A picture of Salman went viral on social edia in which he was seen soaked in mud. Sharing this picture, Salman Khan sent a message to the farmers of the country. He wrote, ‘Respect for all farmers.’

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted and last year’s Dabangg 3. During the lockdown, Salman has been busy showcasing his singing skills. He released three singles — Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina, and Bhai Bhai.

On the other hand, Aishwarya has tested positive for COVID-19 with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. While the Bachchans father-son duo is admitted to a hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been put in home isolation.

