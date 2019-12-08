Mumbai: Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video from the sets of Kedarnath, which interestingly, has her grooving to Badtameez Dil, a song from Ranbir Kapoor’s film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The video is from the sets of Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath that turned one yesterday.

The video is a montage of behind-the-scenes shots from Kedarnath focussed on Mukku, Sara Ali Khan’s character in the film. In a part of the video, unaware that the camera is panned at her, Sara is seen dancing to Badtameez Dil in her Mukku getup.

Sara shared a series of throwback pictures from the sets of Kedarnath with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor, and the other cast of the film, and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath”

Now, everyone knows that Sara is a self-proclaimed Ranbir Kapoor fan. What’s more, at one point in life, Sara even wanted to marry Ranbir! At least that what dad Saif Ali Khan had revealed on Koffee With Karan when the father-daughter duo took the couch.

Although Sara later explained on another interview that she doesn’t want to marry Ranbir anymore, it was more of a childhood crush, she still is a fan of the Brahmastra actor.

On the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next. Apart from that, Sara has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The David Dhawan directorial is a remake of sorts of his 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.