Balasore: Odisha Vigilance Tuesday arrested the former secretary of the Dahunda Service Co-operative Society in Balasore on charges of misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 19,80,255.

The accused, identified as Subal Kumar Sahu, was earlier dismissed from service for allegedly extending benefits to ineligible members of the society under the Crop Insurance Scheme during the 2014–15 financial year.

A case has been registered against Sahu at Balasore Vigilance police station (Case No. 03/2026) under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. He will be produced before the court of the special judge (Vigilance), Balasore. Further investigation is underway.