Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda gifted himself and his family a new home. The Arjun Reddy fame shared a family picture, declaring that since the house is so big, he will need his mother to make it a home and make them feel safe.

Sharing a picture, perhaps from the griha pravesh (house warming ceremony), he wrote on Facebook, “I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home.”

In the picture, Vijay is seated outside a building, perhaps at the entrance of the home, and seated with him are his parents and brother. Vijay, his father and his brother are in a dhoti (traditional Indian men’s wear) each and wear a tilak on their foreheads, while his mother is in a pale green and cream sari.

Vijay shared the same picture but with a different message on Instagram and wrote: “Her happiness His pride Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas – you’ve all been a part of this journey with us.”

Vijay made his debut in small movies. He established himself as leading after his film Pelli Choopulu (2016) turned out to be big hit. Later, it was Arjun Reddy gave him the much need recognition and fan base.

Vijay later delivered hits like Dear Comrade and Taxiwaala. Incidentally, after Arjun Reddy, both his two recent films — Dear Comrade and Taxiwaala — are getting Hindi remakes. While Karan Johar has reportedly bought the rights of the former, Taxiwaala is being remade as Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.