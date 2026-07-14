Chennai: In a major thrust towards making healthcare services more accessible, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay Tuesday launched Nalam TN – an integrated digital platform – to facilitate quick and remote OP registration and appointments at the government medical facilities across the state.

One can activate the booking by texting “Hi” to the AI Whatsapp chatbot on 9619222999 and skip physical outpatient registration queues in the hospitals. The digital platform: www.nalam.tn.gov.in is currently live on a pilot basis in 22 districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu, the government said.

Also, the platform allows people, including corporates, to directly sponsor medical equipment or donate transparently to specific government hospitals to improve the facilities, the government said.

The chief minister launched the portal at an event held under the aegis of the state health and family welfare department at the Presidency College Auditorium here.

Also, Vijay inaugurated healthcare infrastructure worth Rs 139.47 crore focusing on expansion of medical facilities, including patient wards and diagnostic equipment and handed over appointment orders to 2,144 newly recruited healthcare professionals, including 751 assistant medical officers and 1,393 health inspectors.

In a heartwarming gesture, the chief minister walked down from the stage to hand over an appointment order to a differently-abled doctor. He obliged to a few doctors requesting him for an autograph and a selfie too.

Later, speaking to reporters, Health Minister K G Arunraj said the appointments were pending for a long time. “Chief Minister Vijay cleared the file to sanction the appointments, thus fulfilling one of the poll promises that he had made. I feel so happy about this.”

On the Nalam TN app, he said the platform was a Section 8 non-profit company through which the members of the public and corporates could donate their “little contribution” to the cause of healthcare in Tamil Nadu.