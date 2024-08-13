Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is set to direct the historical Rann, the wildlife thriller Viraat, and the romantic drama Tumko Meri Kasam.

Tumko Meri Kasam stars Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, and Ishwak Singh. The film traces the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the nationwide chain of fertility clinics – Indira IVF.

Tu Meri Poori Kahani, which is written by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Suhrita Das, will tell the story of a young star who, consumed by fame, discovers through true love that chasing adulation can leave one empty and forlorn.

Then there is the wildlife thriller Viraat by Vikram, which is set in 1911. It will showcase the story based in a forested area in North India, where the British want to bring down the temple of Maa Sherawali to make a railroad. However, the story takes a turn, when Viraat, a tiger, stands firm against the evil designs and protects nature.

Vikram is all set to make a period drama with Rann set in 1669 and will showcase the story of Mewar’s Maharana Rana Raj Singh who opposed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s policy of imposing the jizya tax.

The filmmaker is best known for directing the Raaz film franchise, a horror series produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. He has also helmed the Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Ghulam, which was released in 1998.

Vikram was the chief assistant to Mukul Anand, who helped him start his career when he was 14 with the film Kanoon Kya Karega, on the sets of Agneepath. His started his journey as a filmmaker with Jaanam and has helmed several films such as Fareb, Kasoor, Awara Paagal Deewana, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Deewane Huye Paagal, Shaapit and Ankahee to name a few.