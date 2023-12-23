Bhubaneswar: Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail was declared tax-free in Odisha, the Finance Department of the state government informed.

The Finance Department of Odisha confirmed the development on the official handle X Friday, “Government of #Odisha notifies reimbursement of SGST to the theatres/multiplexes of the State for screening of #Hindi movie #12thFail directed by @VVCFilms.” This tax exemption will be applicable until March 31, 2024.

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is inspired by the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, in which the fabric of his struggle is shown.

The film stars Vikrant Massey in the title role, alongside Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

There was a box office clash of 12th Fail with Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas. This low-budget Vikrant Massey film, which was released on a limited 600 screens, achieved great success at the box office.

According to Bollywood Hungama, 12th Fail performed amazingly well by collecting an excellent box office collection of Rs 52 crore. Not only this, Vikrant Massey left an amazing impression with his acting in this film.

PNN/Agencies