New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has told the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) that it is dropping the contentious faster data speed claim. It was a part of Vodafone Idea’s of priority offering to attract customers. Vodafone India said it is in the process of filing a revised plan, a source said.

The company’s website too is no longer touting claims of faster speeds for the pay-more-for-priority-treatment mobile plan. This offering had been under Trai’s scanner in the past few weeks.

Instead, the VIL website is talking of benefits purely in terms of entertainment privileges (Netflix and Amazon Prime). It is also talking about travel privileges, mobility benefits and other advantages.

Earlier, its marketing campaign, among other aspects, mentioned ‘get unlimited data with faster data speeds’, for ‘priority 4G network’.

Also read:

Also read: Vodafone Idea says 10-year schedule to pay AGR dues ‘good outcome’

The source said the company has informed the regulator that is in the process of filing a revised plan. Also that it is withdrawing the faster speed claim.

When contacted, VIL spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

Trai had late last month slapped a showcause notice on VIL over its priority mobile plan. It said that the tariff offer ‘lacks transparency’ is ‘misleading’. It is also ‘not in compliance with regulatory framework’.

Another operator Bharti Airtel was not issued a showcause notice for its platinum plan, which was also under the regulator’s lens. Airtel had offered to abide by Trai’s views. The company had also withdrawn its platinum offering. So Trai did not proceed with further investigation on it.