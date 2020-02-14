Jammu: A villager was killed and four others were injured Friday when Pakistani troops engaged in heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Pakistan army troopers launched mortar shells and fired from small arms on villages and forward posts in Shahpur and Kerni areas of the district in violation of a ceasefire agreement, they said. Pakistan troops used 120mm mortars to target the villages, informed the officials.

The four villagers injured have been taken to the hospital. The condition of one is stated to be serious.

Indian troops guarding the border retaliated befittingly resulting in an exchange of fire, which is continuing till reports last came in.

PTI