Bhubaneswar: More than 70 people from 74 blocks of 17 tribal-dominated districts of the state came to Bhubaneswar to knock at CM’s door to solve their problems. Their demands were mainly to improve education and healthcare services across the state, especially in inaccessible areas.

Starting from Malkangiri November 16, the cyclists undertook a long journey of 25 days covering more than 1200 kilometres, to reach Bhubaneswar and meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in person with the hope that their grievances will be redressed immediately.

After reaching the Capital city Monday, the cyclists reached the Chief Minister’s grievances cell and submitted their issues. However, they were unhappy that they could not meet the Chief Minister in person for which they had undertaken the long journey.

“We were hopeful that we will meet Naveen Patnaik as he can only fulfil our demands but we could not meet him in person. However, we are hopeful that our demands will be considered,” says Anjan Pradhan a member of the team that came to Bhubaneswar.

The cyclists, on their way to Capital City, also organised signature campaigns and awareness meeting.

They will join the representatives of 19 Lok Sangathan from 17 tribal districts Tuesday and will make a human chain on the occasion of International Human Rights Day and will stage dharna to raise their demands on education and health.