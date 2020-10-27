Cuttack: Residents of Bailo village under Athgarh police limits in Cuttack district have been spending sleepless nights as they have to patrol throughout the night to avoid thefts and robberies in their village.

According to villagers, they have been undertaking community patrolling for the last one week amid rising theft and robberies which have gone up in the area in last one month.

The village committee has formed various groups consisting of 10 men each who have been guarding many important places of the village.

The villagers alleged that from last two weeks a group of thieves have been robbing houses in the village on a regular basis. Even though the villagers have made multiple complaints at Athgarh police station, the cops are yet to arrest them.

Irate over police inaction and repeated instances of robbery, the villagers have decided to protect their property themselves.

Pintu Pradhan, a villager from Bailo said that robbery cases have been continuously rising. Even though we requested the police for help, they did not take any action.

“With no better choice left, we are risking our lives to protect our property and the lives of our women and children,” another villager Anil Mohanty said.

