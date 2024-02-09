Haldwani: Six rioters were killed in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa here, officials said Friday.

A curfew was imposed and shoot-at-sight orders were issued Thursday when violence erupted in a Haldwani locality.

Six rioters were killed, SP (City) Harbans Singh told PTI Friday.

Seven injured people, including a journalist, are receiving treatment at three different hospitals in the town.

A majority out of a total of 60 people admitted to different hospitals in the town were discharged after first aid.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited Haldwani to take stock of the situation a day after the clashes, said it was a “planned attack” on police personnel.

PTI