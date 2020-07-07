Puri: High sea waves, marching towards the shore, created a four-foot deep and 150 to 200 metre-long erosion near Swargadwar Monday, causing fear and panic among the local people.

However, Utkal University’s Geology Department head, Debananda Beura allayed the fear saying it is a natural occurrence and there is no need to fear as the erosion would soon be filled up.

According to Beura, shoreline erosion is being observed along the entire coast in Odisha and not only in Puri’s coast. The sea is indenting deep erosions particularly in areas like Puri, Gopalpur, Paradip, Siali in Ersama and Satabhaya in Kendrapara district.

Puri had earlier witnessed similar occurrences. The waves had marched towards the road at Baliapanda and Swargadwara in 2007 and 2016 respectively. The sea shore was also heavily eroded near Swargadwar and Pantha Nivas last year.

There are several reasons as to why such huge waves come and damage the coast. The monsoon is underway in the months of July, August and September and hence these months usually witness higher waves in the sea.

The Mangala sea mouth can be attributed to such occurrences.

Notably, the sea near Swargadwar marched as far as 200 feet and it even touched the sea beach road. This was when it created ripples across the state. Geologists carried out research to understand the reasons that caused such changes in the sea’s nature.

Higher officials of the water irrigation department, Govt of Odisha, also visited the spot to take stock of the situation. However, the sea later retreated to its previous position. Hence, the officials have urged people not to panic as it is a natural phenomena.

