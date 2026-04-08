Hyderabad: In a bizarre turn of events that feels straight out of a movie script, a Hyderabad man found himself face-to-face with an unexpected lead in his stolen vehicle case, thanks to a traffic challan.

The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, began three months ago when the man’s scooter was stolen. Following the theft, he did what any responsible citizen would do — he lodged an FIR at the Habeeb Nagar Police Station and hoped for a breakthrough.

But like many such cases, the trail had seemingly gone cold.

Until now.

Out of the blue, the man received a traffic challan notification. At first glance, it might have felt like an error — after all, how could he be fined for a vehicle he no longer possessed? But what followed turned frustration into a surprising moment of discovery.

Attached to the challan was an image captured by traffic surveillance cameras. And there it was — not just his missing scooter, but also the face of the person riding it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the man tagged Hyderabad Traffic Police and the city police, explaining his situation. In his post, he pointed out that the vehicle had already been reported stolen months ago and that the challan image clearly showed the alleged thief’s face. He urged authorities to take note and act on this unexpected piece of evidence.

Dear @HYDTP @hydcitypolice My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station. Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief’s face I kindly request you to look into this pic.twitter.com/2KaWKn1rgC — Faisal Rahman (@rahman0528) April 7, 2026

However, it is not certain whether the person in the image is the actual thief or someone else who knowingly or unknowingly bought the stolen scooter.

The tweet quickly gained traction, with users reacting with a mix of amusement and disbelief. Many called it “instant justice via technology,” while others highlighted the efficiency of surveillance systems in inadvertently aiding investigations.