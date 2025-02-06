New Delhi: A video is making rounds on social media where a female passenger is having a showdown with a man inside Delhi Metro.

An ‘X’ handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ shared the viral video with a caption: ‘Kalesh b/w a Couple and a Aunty over hugging Inside Delhi Metro’.

Watch the viral video:

Kalesh b/w a Couple and a Aunty over hugging Inside Delhi Metro pic.twitter.com/AfiButascO — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 6, 2025

The netizens’ opinions remained divided on the matter.

Supporting the couple, one user wrote: “If they are married then no issue anuty ji” (sic).

If they are married then no issue anuty ji — vedanthi Harish Kumar (@VedanthiHarish) February 6, 2025

Another tweet read: “Aunty ko couple ki khusi dekhi nhi jati” (Aunty cannot stand the happiness of the couple)

aunty ko couple ki khusi dekhi nhi jati — 𝒗𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒌 🥶 (@x_vivek18) February 6, 2025

Siding with the woman who raised objections to the hug, another user tweeted: “It does make others uncomfortable. Why can’t they keep things private? Get your own private car!”

It does make others uncomfortable. Why can’t they keep things private? Get your own private car!😏 — Rishabh Jain (@RishabhJainx) February 6, 2025

Meanwhile, some users took a neutral stance on the viral video.

One user wrote: “Both of the sides are wrong in their own way”

Both of the sides are wrong in their own way — Priyanka Roy (@Priyanka2110118) February 6, 2025

PNN