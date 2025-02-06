Prayagraj: A recent video of Olympic medallist and boxing legend Mary Kom has gone viral on social media. The viral video capturing her joyous moments at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has taken social media by storm, drawing reactions from netizens and even Nagaland’s Tourism & Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along.

What makes the moment even more special is Mary Kom’s background. Hailing from a Christian Baptist family in Manipur, her participation in the Hindu pilgrimage has flooded social media platforms with praise, calling her act a testament to the country’s pluralistic ethos.

Adding to the chorus of admiration, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared the video on ‘X’ with a heartfelt message: “Diverse faiths, but humanity has bound us in an unbreakable bond!”

Watch viral video:



For those who may not know, Mary Kom — affectionately known as ‘Magnificent Mary’ – was Born in 1982 in Manipur. She overcame immense challenges to become the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. A bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, she has inspired millions with her grit and determination. Beyond her sporting accolades, she has also served as a Member of Parliament.

