Lucknow: Mitchell Marsh slammed a superb 111 off 56 balls to power Lucknow Super Giants to 209 for 3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-hit IPL match Thursday.

Marsh smashed nine fours and as many sixes, adding 95 off 56 balls with opener Arshin Kulkarni (17) and 70 off 41 balls with Nicholas Pooran (38) to single-handedly steer the LSG innings.

Skipper Rishabh Pant also made a quickfire 10-ball 32 not out.

The match was interrupted thrice due to rain, reducing it to a 19-over-a-side affair.

For RCB, Krunal Pandya (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/49) claimed a wicket each.

Brief Score:

Lucknow Super Giants: 209 for 3 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 111, Krunal Pandya 1/31).