Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has notified the Odisha City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, with the objective of accelerating the development and expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks and city gas distribution infrastructure across the state.

The state cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had approved the policy April 22 and the Housing and Urban Development Department recently published the policy in an official gazette.

The policy aims to promote natural gas as a cleaner and environment-friendly fuel for domestic, commercial, industrial and transport sectors, aligning with the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’ and India’s clean energy transition goals.

It seeks to facilitate faster implementation of PNG connections, CNG stations and related infrastructure through a streamlined, time-bound approval mechanism.

As per the policy, Odisha has already authorised five CGD entities to cover all 30 districts of the state. Around 9 lakh PNG domestic connections and 271 CNG stations are planned under the committed work programme, with an estimated investment potential of nearly Rs 5,100 crore.

To encourage the rapid expansion of CGD infrastructure, the state government has waived permission and supervision charges for pipeline laying till March 31, 2027.

The policy further emphasises safety standards, emergency response mechanisms, uninterrupted supply of PNG/CNG as essential services, and the promotion of Compressed Biogas (CBG) initiatives in association with local bodies.

The policy is expected to strengthen Odisha’s clean energy ecosystem, improve urban infrastructure, reduce pollution and create significant employment and investment opportunities across the state, officials said.