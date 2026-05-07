Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday wound up his three-day business trip to Gujarat after securing investment commitment of worth Rs 48,330 crore from the western region of the country, officials said.

Starting his business tour from Gujarat capital Ahmedabad, the Odisha delegation led by Majhi also held road shows at Mundra and Vadodara.

“The Gujarat roadshow translated into significant investment outcomes for Odisha. During this business trip, the state could avail 71 investment intents (8 MoUs and 63 Investment Intention Forms), accounting for a total investment potential of Rs 48,330 crore, with projected employment generation of over 67,838 jobs,” a CMO statement said.

The Odisha Investors’ Meet in Ahmedabad, Mundra, and Vadodara witnessed 132 meetings.

The focused sectoral discussions enabled detailed deliberations on investment opportunities, policy support, logistics advantages, and industrial partnerships, an official said.

On the last day of the trip, the chief minister attended the Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow in Vadodara which witnessed participation from over 200 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders.

The state displayed its industrial ecosystem, investment-ready infrastructure, MSME strengths, skilled manpower base, and policy-driven manufacturing vision to the potential investors, the official said.

“Western India has already led India’s industrial rise. Now, for Viksit Bharat, Eastern India must rise and Odisha is ready to lead that transformation,” the chief minister said while addressing the gathering of industry representatives.

Positioning Odisha as the growth engine of Eastern India under the vision of Purvodaya, the chief minister invited leading industries from Gujarat to expand their footprint in the state.

He projected Odisha as the “Gateway to India’s Fastest Growing Trade Corridors,” and highlighted the state’s strategic advantage in connecting industries to East Asia, South-East Asia, and Indo-Pacific markets through major ports at Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur.

The Gujarat outreach, according to Majhi, concluded with strong investor response, high-level industry engagement, and significant investment commitments across sectors including Metal Downstream, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Rare Earth Value Addition, Green Energy Equipment, Infrastructure, Logistics, Food Processing, Apparel & Textiles, IT & ITES, ESDM & Semiconductor, Lab Grown Diamonds, Plastics, Tourism, Aerospace & Defence, Capital Goods, and Power.

In all the road shows organised by the state government to make the outside industries aware of Odisha’s potential, the CM highlighted the existing industrial ecosystem.

He said that Odisha offers a strong combination of raw material availability, modern infrastructure, port-led logistics, policy stability, and fast project execution systems.

“Odisha is steadily transforming from a resource-based economy into a value-added manufacturing and advanced industrial hub,” Majhi said.

The chief minister also highlighted Odisha’s growing momentum in clean energy manufacturing, particularly in solar cells, modules, integrated value chains, and green manufacturing ecosystems.

He said the state is well-positioned to contribute to India’s next phase of clean energy growth.

Majhi also underlined the state’s emergence as a railway manufacturing and supply-chain hub with expanding opportunities in engineering, fabrication, wheel, axle, and component manufacturing.

Calling it the right time to invest in Odisha, the chief minister assured industries of proactive support through Odisha’s GO-SWIFT single-window clearance mechanism and dedicated handholding support systems.

The Odisha delegation included industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Anu Garg, industries additional chief secretary Hemant Sharma and other senior officers.