Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said 10 road projects worth over Rs 769 crore have been sanctioned by the Centre, which would bring a “revolutionary change” in connectivity, particularly in remote areas of the state.

The Union government sanctioned the infrastructure projects in Odisha under the Central Roads and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for 2026-27.

“These projects will ensure a revolutionary change in the connectivity system, especially in the remote areas of the state. The central government’s continuous support for infrastructure development in Odisha is truly commendable,” Majhi said.

The projects which got the Centre’s nod include ones in Jharsuguda, Berhampur, Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Gajapati districts.

Majhi said these road projects, covering remote districts to coastal areas, will create new opportunities for people in transportation, education, health, and trade sectors, and enrich the local economy.