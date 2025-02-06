Bhubaneswar: Have you ever been trapped in a stampede-like situation at a crowded place? If not, consider yourself one of the lucky few. If yes, chances are you have somehow navigated the chaotic crowds of India.

However, stampedes in crowded places can turn deadly in seconds, with immense pressure crushing those who fall.

The recent stampede that took place at Maha Kumbh venue in Prayagraj claimed 30 lives and 60 others sustained injuries.

In such moments, knowing the right way to react is not just important –it could mean the difference between life and death.

A viral video on ‘X’ shared by Vijay Patel highlights how a single push can trigger chaos, but knowing the right response can save lives.

Watch viral video:

I think this video is very useful for all Indians. pic.twitter.com/qSnxWZeC9V — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) February 5, 2025

Here are 3 crucial tips to protect yourself in such situations:

Step-1: Do everything to stay on your feet

If a surge begins, your top priority is to avoid falling. Use your arms to shield your chest and maintain balance. Keep small, controlled steps and move with the crowd instead of resisting.

Step-2: If you fall, turn to your side

Lying on your back or stomach can be fatal due to the pressure from above. Instead, roll onto your side—this protects vital organs like the heart and lungs while reducing the risk of suffocation.

Step-3: Shield your face and stay calm

If you’re down, use your arms to create space around your nose and mouth to keep breathing. Panicking worsens the situation, so conserve energy and wait for the pressure to ease before attempting to stand.

These survival techniques could mean the difference between life and death in a stampede.

PNN