A viral video from a Recortes (a form of bullfighting) event has left viewers stunned.

The viral clip shows a bullfighting event where a bull charges at full speed toward a man. The bull is fast. Fast enough to cause serious injuries if things go wrong.

But instead of using the usual bullfighting techniques, the man does something bold. Something different.

He runs straight toward the bull with full force. Then he does the unthinkable. He leaps into the air and performs a backflip.

For a second, it looks dangerous. It seems like he might fall onto the bull’s horns. The viral video captures this tense moment, and viewers can feel the fear.

Here’s the viral video:

Man does a backflip over a charging bull pic.twitter.com/g1ZrpATPar — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 6, 2025

Then comes the twist. The man lands perfectly on the bull’s back. He escapes the charge without even a scratch.

It looks like a move that only someone with intense training and confidence can pull off. It is clearly a calculated stunt. But it’s also extremely dangerous.

Experts say such moves should never be attempted by anyone. The viral video may look impressive, but the risk is life-threatening.

PNN