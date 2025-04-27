A video has been making the rounds on social media, showing a woman influencer facing harassment right in her own apartment building while recording a reel.

The incident took place when Mansi, a content creator, was filming herself on the staircase of her building.

In the viral video, as Mansi pauses to give way to a man climbing upstairs, she courteously steps aside. But instead of simply walking past, the man brazenly touches her arm, leaving her stunned and furious. Without missing a beat, Mansi turns around and gives him a piece of her mind, lashing out in anger, all while her camera keeps rolling.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

On a scale of 1-10, how satisfying was this thappad (slap)? pic.twitter.com/cVuaFX9qMH — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 27, 2025

Rather than sweeping the incident under the carpet, Mansi shared the raw footage on her social media platforms, using it as hard-hitting proof of what had happened. Taking matters into her own hands, she even confronted the accused’s family with the video. However, instead of taking accountability, they casually dismissed the situation, claiming their son had ‘mental health issues.’

Not one to be silenced, Mansi clapped back, saying, “Even if he has some mental problem, it doesn’t give him the right to misbehave with others.” She firmly rejected the family’s excuse, adding that the man didn’t appear mentally unstable during the incident.

The influencer also slammed society’s tendency to judge women based on their attire. “Shame on people who blame clothes! I am 10,000% sure even if I was wearing a saree or a kurta, this would still have happened,” she wrote in a fiery post.

The video caught fire online, sparking massive outrage. Thousands poured into the comment section to show solidarity with Mansi, applauding her bravery and calling out the inappropriate behaviour.

PNN