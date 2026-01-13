Buying an iPhone often requires careful consideration, with many people thinking repeatedly before spending around Rs 1.5 lakh on a single phone. However, a video that has gone viral on social media shows a man purchasing not one but 10 iPhones, not for himself, but for his friends, without appearing to hesitate.

The video, which is rapidly circulating online, shows a man inside a mobile phone store with his friends. As his friends urge him to reconsider the purchase, he responds calmly, saying he has already thought it through and tells them to choose the phones while he pays. The salesman is then seen counting the devices, which total 10 units.

देखो जब एक दोस्त ने अपने सारे दोस्तों को “IPHONE 17 pro Max” ले कर दिया! तो एक दोस्त का रिएक्शन देखने लायक था!

🤗👇 pic.twitter.com/b1M02WyhJF — TAHKEEK..A (@Tahkeek_KSA) January 10, 2026

Moments later, the bill is revealed, leaving the friends visibly stunned. In the video, the salesman says the total amount comes to Rs 14,70,000. One of the man’s friends is seen clutching his head in disbelief, while the buyer remains unbothered by the cost. Based on the quoted price, each iPhone costs about Rs 147,000.

The video was shared by an account named @Tahkeek_KSA and has been viewed millions of times, drawing widespread attention and engagement. Social media users have reacted with a mix of amusement and disbelief. One user commented, “Not everyone has such rich friends, brother.” Another wrote, “What a wonderful way to fool the public.” A third added, “I wonder when my friend will do something like this.”