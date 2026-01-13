You have likely heard the Hanuman Chalisa recited frequently on television, mobile phones and social media, and many people recite it daily at home. However, a video circulating on social media has left viewers astonished, showing a man reciting not the Hanuman Chalisa but an “Amitabh Chalisa.” The man’s devotion goes even further, as he has built a temple dedicated to Hindi film megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The video, which is rapidly going viral, shows a man and a woman, both YouTubers, standing inside what initially appears to be an ordinary temple. The scene takes an unexpected turn when the temple’s signboard comes into view, reading “Jai Shri Amitabh.” The man featured in the video is described as a devoted fan of Amitabh Bachchan who constructed a temple in the actor’s honour. Inside the temple, a statue of Bachchan is placed on a large throne.

The man’s admiration appears to peak with the creation of the “Amitabh Chalisa,” which he claims to have written himself. In the video, the woman YouTuber is seen reciting the Amitabh Chalisa on camera. The moment turns light-hearted when the man begins cheering for Bachchan’s entire family, prompting the woman to burst out laughing.

The video has since gone viral on social media platforms, drawing a wide range of reactions. Shared by an Instagram account named inishutiwari, the clip has garnered millions of views and a large number of likes.

Social media users have expressed mixed opinions in the comments section. One user wrote, “Jai ho bhai, I’ve never seen such a huge fan.” Another commented, “Oh brother, blind devotion has its limits.” A third user remarked, “Who even writes the Amitabh Chalisa, brother?”