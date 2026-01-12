A video is going viral from the streets of Bengaluru, leaving everyone breathless for a few seconds. Indiranagar’s 100-foot road, usually bustling with people outside hotels and restaurants until late at night, suddenly erupted in screams and chaos. A speeding car suddenly lost control, crossed a divider, and rammed into a hotel. The accident was so horrific that people standing outside the hotel narrowly escaped death. A video of this horrific incident is now rapidly going viral on social media.

The clip shows a group of people standing near a hotel, chatting. Suddenly, a speeding car breaks through the divider from the other side of the road and ploughs into the group of friends chatting. Fortunately, the chatting friends are aware of the incident and flee the scene just seconds before the accident. A delay of even a second could have resulted in the loss of many lives.

According to reports, the accident occurred late Thursday night on 100-Foot Road in the Indiranagar area of ​​Bengaluru. The driver was reportedly intoxicated and driving at approximately 90 kilometres per hour. As the car approached a turn, the driver lost control, crossed the divider, and crashed into a roadside hotel. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was severely damaged.

CCTV footage and mobile video of the incident surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. Users are questioning when stricter action will be taken against drunk drivers on city roads. Many have demanded that the police take strict action to prevent such incidents in the future. The video has been shared on various social media platforms.