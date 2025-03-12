A shocking viral video of a toddler riding a baby bike on the wrong side of a busy road has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers stunned.

The clip, shared on X by the account ‘Seconds Before Disaster’, has amassed over 800,000 views and 5,500 likes so far.

In the video, the toddler is initially seen riding the baby bike on the side of the road. However, as the clip progresses, the child moves toward the middle of the road—an area with heavy traffic.

Several vehicles pass dangerously close to the toddler, and the child comes very close to being hit.

Fortunately, the toddler was unhurt, and toward the end of the video, a traffic police officer intervenes, rushing to the scene and safely removing the child and the baby bike from the road.

Watch the viral video:

The video has sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing shock and concern. One user commented, “I was expecting that someone would block the road and get the kid to safety, but no one did.”

Another wrote, “This is one of the scariest things I have ever watched. I can’t breathe.” Meanwhile, one user took a humorous approach, saying, “Bro’s license was revoked.”

The viral video has reignited conversations around road safety and parental supervision, with many netizens questioning how such an incident could occur on a busy street.

PNN