Bern (Switzerland): Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli are on a vacation in Switzerland where he has ‘figured’ her out.

Anushka recently posted some of her photos in which she could be seen having fun while eating. She captioned the photos: “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out.”

Kohli also took to Instagram to share some happy moments from the holiday.

“No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you,” he captioned his snap and tagged Anushka in it.

In the photo, he is seen sitting and posing in a sweatshirt with shades and a watch.

They have been posting photos from their vacations for a while now. The latest one has her standing with sun’s rays and snow adding beauty to the shot. She captioned it: “Within you is the light of a thousand suns — Robert Adams #2020.”

The star couple has been married for over two years now. They have always kept their fans informed about the vacations they have taken.

Switzerland seems to have been the perfect, vacation spot for celebrities to usher in 2020. Not only Kohli and Anushka are in the Switzerland, there are a number of other celebrities there as well. Saif Ali Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur are vacaying there. So also are actor Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha.

In fact all the above mentioned celebrities spent New Year’s eve together with Kohli being the generous host.

PNN & Agencies