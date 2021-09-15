Dubai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be sporting special blue coloured jerseys in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 20, honouring the efforts of the frontline warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The match against KKR is their first outing in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and RCB have decided to use it to honour the Covid warriors.

“Honoured to wear Blue for RCB on 20th September, to pay tribute to frontline warriors who have worked selflessly leading this fight against the Covid pandemic wearing blue PPE kits,” RCB skipper Virat Kohli said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The tweet was accompanied by a video in which Kohli and other RCB players expressed their views regarding the role of the frontline Covid warriors and the need to support them.

RCB usually wears a special green jersey for a match during the season to promote its Go Green initiative but this year they instead decided to support the Covid care efforts.

“Instead of our flagship Go Green match initiative this season, RCB is going to be sporting a special blue in one of the upcoming matches, with key messaging on our match kits to show solidarity and support to our frontline warriors,” Kohli said in the video.

He also said the RCB has decided to make a financial contribution to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The special blue colour in the jerseys resembles the colour of the PPE Units that the frontline Covid warriors wear. On the back, the jerseys will sport special social messages supporting the war against Covid-19.