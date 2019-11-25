Mumbai: India cricket team captain Virat Kohli recently opened up about his relationship with actress and wife Anushka Sharma.

Responding to a question on what got the two together in the early days of their relationship, Virat Kohli said Anushka Sharma’s welcoming and comforting attitude impressed him a lot.

“The thing that fascinated me the most was how relaxed and chilled out for what she already was at the stage. She was welcoming and comforting. These are things that helped us become really friendly,” Virat Kohli told.

“We started cracking jokes. I was the one who was fooling around all the time. Some of the jokes were really silly but that’s how I am. I love having a good time and having a laugh. I am really glad that shampoo commercial happened.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private affair in Italy in December 2017. Kohli reportedly met his wife during a shampoo commercial in 2013. Kohli and Anushka were in a relationship for more than 4 years before the fairytale wedding. Notably, the celebrity couple had star-studded reception parties in Mumbai and Delhi after the wedding in Italy.

Virat Kohli even went on to say that his partner has helped him become more sensible. Recently, Kohli also said his marriage to Anushka has helped him become more responsible. The modern-day cricketing great also revealed about the impact Anushka has had when it comes to helping him understand things and put things into perspective a lot better than before.

Notably, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently went on a holiday to Bhutan.