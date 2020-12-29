New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli was Monday named by the ICC as the ‘Male cricketer of the Decade’. It has indeed been a tremendous run for the Indian captain when he slowly evolved to become one of the best batsmen of the world. After being honoured with the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, Virat Kohli also revealed three of his most memorable moments in the last decade.

Kohli made his debut for India in 2008. He had to wait until a year to hit his first of 70 international centuries. During his journey with the Indian cricket team, Kohli was part of some of the most historical moments. However, for Kohli, the three moments that remain the closest to his heart are pretty much on expected lines.

“The moments that I hold the closest to my heart in the last decade definitely have to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and wining the series in Australia in 2018. These are the three moments that I hold dearly in my heart.”

Kohli came into his elements in the year 2014 when he was named ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the 2014 World T20. India reached the finals of the event. From there, Kohli burned up the charts to soon become one of the best batsmen in the world. His exploits in the year 2016 will be tough to match even for Kohli himself.

“I believe there have been many, many special games for Team India in the past decade and for me personally as well. I wouldn’t want to mention the personal knocks so much because then I’ll have to rate them. I don’t like doing that because for me every game played for India is as crucial,” Kohli said.

After being named captain in all formats in early 2017, under Kohli, India reached the final of the Champions Trophy that year and finished semifinalists in the 2019 World Cup in England.