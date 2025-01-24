Mumbai: Former Indian cricket opener Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, have been married for 20 years, but recent signs suggest their relationship may be facing rough patches. According to reports, the couple is on the verge of ending their marriage.

Sehwag, 46, and Ahlawat, 43, have been living separately for several months, fuelling speculation about their relationship. The couple, who were childhood friends, had been limiting their public and social media appearances. Sehwag’s social media behaviour has also raised questions, with his last post with Ahlawat on Instagram dating back to April 2023.

Fans have noticed that Sehwag unfollowed Ahlawat on Instagram, and she subsequently made her profile private. Although Sehwag has not removed photos with his wife from his Instagram account, the subtle changes in his online behaviour have led to speculation about their marital status.

Sehwag and Ahlawat’s relationship began in the 1980s when they met through family connections. They became friends and eventually developed romantic feelings for each other. Sehwag proposed to Ahlawat when he was 21, and they tied the knot April 22, 2004.

Ahlawat has maintained a relatively low public profile, but she has been a supportive partner to Sehwag throughout his cricketing career. Sehwag retired from international cricket in 2015 and has since been involved in various roles.

The speculation surrounding Sehwag’s marriage serves as a reminder that even public figures can face personal challenges. Neither Sehwag nor Ahlawat has confirmed the separation, leaving their personal lives under public speculation. Fans can only speculate about the status of their marriage, and it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.