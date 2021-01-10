Bhubaneswar: Lalit Kala Akademi (New Delhi) secretary Ramkrishna Vedala, Saturday virtually inaugurated a three-day online art camp titled 21 welcome 21. Organised by Eastern Foundation of Art and Culture(EFAC), a Balasore-based organisation that promotes and preserved traditional art and culture, the camp was attended by 21 well known artists of India including Panchanan Samal (Bhubaneswar), Arun Chandra Burman(Bangladesh), Anupama De(Chatishgarh), Niraja Chandana and Sudhakar Sethi (New Delhi), Shalini Singh and Sahod Pasa(Karnataka) and Pralay Kundu (Uttar Pradesh) who will showcase their finest work.

“The nationwide lockdown has truly taken a toll on the psyche of the artist. So, the Akademi is trying to organise more such art camps, art fest in art galleries from 2021 to encourage the artists. Odisha is a land of art and culture. The temple culture, in particular, always draws the attention of the painters from across the globe,” said Akademi secretary Vedala.

EFAC’s President Pradeepta Kishore Das extended his best wishes to all the participants.