Bhubaneswar: Several gynaecologists and obstetricians working in the state capital have advised pregnant women to take special care to avoid any possible threat to them or to their foetuses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the experts, however, said that there was no conclusive study to claim that a pregnant woman, infected with Covid-19, can pass the infection to her foetus.

Sujata Kar, a senior gynaecologist from the city said, “There is very less study based data available on the issue. A few studies have found that chances of vertical transmission of the virus from the mother to her foetus are minimal. The novel coronavirus is not like Zika virus or measles which can cause harm to the foetus.”

She further said that there was very little information on the Covid-19 virus last year. As a result, gynaecologists had suggested women to avoid conceiving during the peak of the Covid-19 infections. “The fear of vertical transmission of virus has dwindled a bit. However pregnant women should take special care to minimise the risk,” Kar added.

Alakta Das, another gynaecologist from the city said, “The first three months and the last two months of the pregnancy are very crucial for the mother and her foetus. Pregnant women need to take special care to avoid contracting the virus. They should abide by the Covid-19 safety protocols strictly.”

Das cited a few cases of miscarriages in the first trimester after the women tested positive for the deadly virus. She also claimed that there were some instances of stillbirths after the women tested positive for the virus during the last phases of their pregnancy.

Gynaecologist Veena Panda said that there was no proof of any abnormality to the newborns if their mothers contracted Covid-19 during the pregnancy days.

“However, if a pregnant woman is severe infected with Covid-19 after 28 weeks of pregnancy, then there is chances of pre-mature delivery. So, the best things women can do are to take special care to avoid the infections,” she added.

The gynaecologists said that the government is yet to recommend Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant and lactating women in India. In western countries, m-RNA based vaccines have been recommended for pregnant women, they added.

