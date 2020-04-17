Bengaluru: Undeterred by the uncertainties looming large in most sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IT/ITeS company Visionet India Friday announced its plans to boost its workforce by further adding 1,500 employees this year.

The company said it had already recruited close to 2,000 professionals in 2019. Under this wave of hiring this year, Visionet said it will be recruiting associates for mortgage business process management (BPM) work.

The positions are available with the flexibility to work from home in the current situation.

“Across the world, people are feeling the economic effects of this crisis, and it is important to stay more focused and keep up the momentum until things get better,” Alok Bansal, Managing Director, Visionet India, said in a statement.

“We are hiring 1,500+ employees with work from home facilities to ensure safety as well as employment in these times. We are confident of the quality of talent in our economy and are happy to give them career opportunities with Visionet,” Bansal said.

Most of these positions are to be filled within the next two weeks, the company said. Visionet recently announced the opening of its new office space in Bengaluru that can house over 3,000 employees.

With the rapid growth of technology in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, Visionet believes that there is a huge opportunity in this space.

Considering industry demand and the need of innovative ways to conduct business, this segment will continue to see higher opportunities, the company said, adding that it will focus on developing industry relevant products and new-age services that will help BFSI companies compete effectively in a highly competitive space.

Over the next one year, Visionet India plans to expand its BFSI product and service portfolio with special focus on data science, enterprise automation and cloud engineering.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Visionet India offers leading solutions by leveraging latest technologies to answer some of the most important challenges of the BFSI industry.