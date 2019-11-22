Travelling abroad has become an integral part of lifestyle these days. However, to travel abroad one needs to obtain a visa from that particular country. At times, visa applications are turned down leading to frustration.

But don’t worry; there is a one stop solution for you. If you have failed in your efforts to get a visa just visit the ‘Visa Balaji Temple’ in Hyderabad. Folklore has it that once you offer prayers in this temple your visa issues will be solved.

Also known as the Chilkur Balaji Temple it is situated on the banks of Osman Sagar in Hyderabad and is one of the oldest built during the time of Madanna and Akkanna, the uncles of Bhakta Ramadas. People offer prayers for visas and once they get it, they come to the temple with their passports and touch the feet of the deity in the temple.

According to myth a devotee of Lord Venkatesh Balaji lived where the temple now stands in ancient times. His devotion was remarkable and he used to visit the Tirumal Balaji Temple every year to pay obeisance. Once however, he could not visit the temple as he was unwell. Then he had dream in which Lord Balaji told the devotee that he will come to a forest near the devotee’s house.

In the morning, when the devotee reached the place, he saw the ground raised above its normal level. On digging the ground, the statue of Lord Balaji emerged. However, at the same time, blood also started oozing out from the excavation.

It was then that the devotee heard a voice telling him that the idol should be installed on the same location. When the devotee carried out the instructions then suddenly the idols of Sridevi and Bhudevi emerged.