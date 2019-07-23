Bhubaneswar: Thirty five visually- impaired students of Pingalakshi Public Welfare, Nimapara were in for a pleasant surprise when they were taken to the Konark Sun Temple.

Till the visit, their knowledge about the architectural marvel was confined to books only. Being visually-impaired they would never be able to see the black pagoda. However, they had the desire to feel the fine stone carvings and their wishes were fulfilled.

Coming to know about the desire of the students, noted anthropologist Nituranjan Dash discussed the issue with officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and India Heritage Walks to help the students and fulfil their wish to visit the Sun Temple.

After getting green signal for students to touch and feel the sculptures at the Sun Temple from ASI, it was India Heritage Walks who came forward to help the students visit the Sun Temple.

Prior to the visit Nituranjan had prepared a Braille booklet having information and drawings of the temple and its major sculptures so that it would be easier for the students to understand what they were feeling.

Special guides of the ASI took Sunday the students around the temple, describing its history. The students had the time of their lives when they touched the sculptures to feel the exquisite carvings made out of stone. The Braille booklet also helped them to understand the history of the sculptures better. They also visited the museum.

“These types of visits would give the differently-abled students an opportunity to understand the art and culture of the state, observed Nitiranjan.

Echoing his views, deputy superintendent, ASI, Pratap Kumar Nayak said steps would be taken to organise such visits for differently-abled children in the coming days.

PNN