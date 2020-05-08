New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notices to the Centre, LG Polymers India Pvt, Central Pollution Control Board and others Friday in the Visakhapatnam chemical factory gas leak incident. In the tragic incident 11 people were killed and 1,000 exposed to it. Two hundred are currently under treatment.

The NGT also directed LG Polymers India Pvt to submit Rs 50 crore an interim amount for damage to life.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also formed a five-member Committee to probe the incident. The panel will be headed by Justice B Seshasayana Reddy. It will submit its report before May 18.

“Having regard to the prima facie material regarding the extent of damage to life, public health and environment, we direct LG Polymers India Pvt Limited to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore, with the District Magistrate, Vishakhapatnam, which will abide by further orders of this Tribunal. The amount is being fixed having regard to the financial worth of the company and the extent of the damage caused,” the bench said.

